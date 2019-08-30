HARTLEPOOL, ENGLAND Gime Toure celebrates after scoring their second goal during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and AFC Fylde at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Tuesday 13th August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

All five of the Frenchman’s goals have came at Victoria Park with the latest being a headed brace against Wrexham on Monday.

Toure will be looking to get off the mark away from home with Pools currently down in Torquay ahead of Saturday’s match at Plainmoor (3pm kick-off).

But manager Craig Hignett doesn’t want his side not to become overly reliant on the 25-year-old.

“I think it’s important we don’t rely Gime too much but Nobsa [Liam Noble] has come back in and showed a good reaction by scoring two,” he said.

“We’ve had a few different scorers, Liam obviously, Gav Holohan has scored, Gime’s got goals so we are still sharing them out.

“Gime has played centre forward the past two games which isn't his favoured position because he likes to drift in from the left or the right and he's very effective at doing that.

“But you can't knock what he's done because he's got five in six now and if you've got a striker with a knack like that it can take you as far as you want.

“Gime is loving everything about life, he’s loving where he lives, he’s loving playing and that’s showing in his performances.

“He’s got something that we haven’t had in a long time. Maybe Luke Molyneux, but Gime scores goals as well.

“He just loves everything about everything, that’s the way he is. He can get frustrated with himself and get down but as long as he has people to say it doesn’t matter it’s fine.

“You can see what he can do then you see the sloppy bits and people will get frustrated with him. But the Poolie fans love him and he’s had as good a start as you could have to your career at a club and it’s important he keeps it up and carries on like that for the rest of the season.