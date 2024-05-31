Launch: Uchangelives Charity Golf Day at Seaton Carew GC offering fantastic prizes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organisers have marked the official launch of the inaugural Uchangelives Charity Golf Day by announcing that a £25,000 car will be up for grabs for a hole-in-one and the overall winners will claim a four-day package worth around £10,000 for The Open.

Twenty-two fourballs consisting of 88 amateur golfers from across the country, and possibly the odd celebrity, will compete at the historic Seaton Carew Golf Club on Wednesday, September 18 to raise money in support of local charities The PFC Trust and the North-East STEM Foundation.

Among the fantastic prizes are the incredible four-day passes for next year's The Open at Royal Portrush with nearby accommodation as well as the opportunity to win a car by hitting a hole-in-one on the prestigious links.

Patrick and Frances Connolly (front, centre) and Tania Cooper (second from right) at SCGC.

The PFC Trust’s founder Frances Connolly said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for our community to come together, enjoy a day of golf, and make a real difference in the lives of young people in our region.

“The day promises a fantastic round of golf at the outstanding Seaton Carew Golf Club, followed by an afternoon of networking and celebration. Participants will enjoy a delicious barbecue, an exciting raffle and the chance to win fantastic prizes.

“This is the first time we have held a golf day and we have been overwhelmed by the response so far – and hopefully we can make this an annual occasion.”

This exclusive competition - which will be 100 days away on June 10 - provides an exceptional opportunity for businesses and individuals to network with like-minded professionals while supporting the vital work of both organisations.

But it also offers a unique opportunity to compete on the tenth oldest course in England that will celebrate its 150th anniversary by hosting the English Amateur Championship, when hundreds of golfers from around the world will play at Seaton Carew Golf Club this summer.There are still sponsorship opportunities available for the Uchangelives golf day.

Tania Cooper, chair of the North East STEM Foundation and managing director of sponsor Steel Benders, said: “This is a perfect chance for businesses to gain visibility and show their commitment to the community by supporting education and innovation initiatives in the North-East.

“The sponsorship package includes prominent signage at the sponsored hole, recognition in the event programme, and a chance to network with participants throughout the day.”

The PFC Trust’s Uchangelives campaign takes place each September and focuses on raising money to improve the lives of disadvantaged children and young people through education, health, and community development projects.The Trust collaborates regularly with the North-East STEM Foundation to promote education and careers in the North-East, providing opportunities to develop their skills and knowledge.