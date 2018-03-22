Girls Golf Rocks scheme to take place once again at Seaton Carew Golf Club

Girls Golf Rocks at Seaton Carew GC

Following last year’s successful event, The Girls Golf Rocks scheme takes place once again at Seaton Carew Golf Club.

The England Golf initiative, to introduce the sport to an increasingly active population through their Get Into Golf scheme, the programme has receives the club’s continued support this spring.

The series of coaching courses are specifically aimed at encouraging girls to play golf in a fun and friendly way.

It’s for girls aged 5-18 and it runs in 21 counties across England, offering free taster sessions, girls only coaching courses and the chance to get out and play.

The free taster sessions are a great way to find out if golf is the game for you. You’ll get together with other beginner girls to relax and play fun games.

PGA professional coaches will lead the activities and Girls Golf Rocks Ambassadors from county girls’ squads will be on hand to help and encourage you.

Any equipment you need will be provided. You’ll also have plenty of time to chat and make newfriends over refreshments.

You can wear what you like as long as it’s comfy and keeps you warm. Trainers are fine for footwear.

If you enjoy yourself then come and join us for girls-only group coaching.

In the Beginner Coaching Groups one can join a group of other girls and learn the basics during five weekly, one-hour sessions.

You’ll also have the chance to get out on the golf course and play in a team alongside the Girls Golf Rocks Ambassadors.

Coaching courses start from as little as £14 After five weeks you’ll be fitted for a 7 iron to help you continue to play golf.

This excellent introduction to the game is available from Seaton Carew Golf Club under the tutelage of PGA professional Cliff Jackson, who is available to answer any questions you may have and also book course places and taster sessions available from 5 May.

Full details and booking are also available from the England Golf website under www.getintogolf.org.

Seaton Carew Golf Club

Mixed Singles Stableford -

After a close fought contest, with seven of the top places decided on count back, it was Jon Moody who emerged as winner by a single point.

A pretty solid opening nine holes yielding 20 points from net birdies at the 2nd, 4th, 6th and 9th holes, provided a sound base from which to progress.

The victory was sealed with a flourish as Jon scored net birdies on both closing holes to take the day’s honours from a very accomplished group of competitors.

Leading scores -

1 J Moody 40 points, 2 P Cain 39 , 3 C Wallace 39, 4 P Towell 39, 4 D Barton 38, 6 J Rutherford 38, 7 J White 38, 8 M Higham 38, 9 G Thrift 38, 10 G Webster 38.

Mixed Singles Medal -

Following a mediocre start over the first 10 holes, medal winner Derek Bray moved up a few gears to make amends.

His opening nine holes of gross 44, left the 14 handicapper well short of his potential before a net albatross, three under par for the uninitiated, sparked a turnaround in fortune.

Gross pars over the final four holes, all of which test the fortitude, gave Derek a narrow yet well deserted victory.

Leading scores -

1 D Bray net 69, 2 D Gittins 70 , 3 M Westmoreland 71, 4 W Boarder 72, 5 C Fletcher 72, 6 R Moody 72, 7 S Higgins 73, 8 J Spark 73, 9 M Allcroft 73, 10 A Robinson 73.

Hartlepool Golf Club

Top Dog Knock-out stage -

After the first round of the knock-out and the 16 qualifying players going head to head, the remaining eight pairs were - J Ainscough & J Ainscough Jnr., K Hughes & K Robinson, D Webster & K Lightowler, J Burton & N Bradwell, G Nixon & J Owens, A Richardson & M Whitelock, G Austwicke & C Rochester, C Jones & J Allison.

Winter Medal R5 -

A net six under par gave Dave Webster and Kevin Lightowler a one stroke margin over a strong field in round five of the Winter Medal.

With the bulk of the scoring coming from the clubs of Dave in the first seven holes, partner Kevin took over the helm on the return journey with five birdies to steer the side home by the slenderest of margins.

Leading scores -

1 D Webster & K Lightowler net 64, 2 J Burton & N Bradwell 65, 3 K Malcolm & J Foreman 65, 4 J Owens & K Hughes 65, 5 A Worrall & S Lyons 65, 6 S Bennett & D Henzell 66, 7 W Wilkinson & R Bage 66, 8 G Harrison & D Owens 66, 9 C Harbron & D Halliday 66, 10 M Trenholme & P Henderson 66.

Best of the Rest

Competition -

Leading scores -

1 A Christal & T Christal 41 points, 2 A Carr & S Owen 39, 3 L Sanderson & W Sanderson 37, 4 P Devine & M Trenholme 37, 5 M Bain & K Lackenby 36, 6 J Krancioch & N Gannon 36, 7 J Quinn & M Linighan 34, 8 A Forster & P Hunter 34, 9 K Horsely & C Horsley 33, 10 A Trenholme & I Henderson 33.