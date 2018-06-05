Hartlepool Big Lime Aquathlon increasingly popular with competitors and spectators alike

The Big Lime Aquathlon in Hartlepool is proving increasingly popular with competitors and spectators alike.

This year’s event attracted nearly 50 entrants watched by many spectators at Hartlepool Marina and Seaton Carew Promenade at the weekend.

The event was won by Matthew Phillips of Sun City Tri - who was winner of the 2017 Big Lime Triathlon - in a time of 25.16,

He was followed in a close second by Christian Brown of Leeds Triathlon Club who completed the course in 25.20.

Michael Hindmarch of Muckle CC tri team finished third in 26:57.

The race consisted of a 750m open water swim in the dock around the marina followed by a 5km run encompassing the promenade at Seaton Carew.

Some 47 competitors took part in the race with varying abilities and it was great to see support shown by those that had finished to cheer athletes home.

The transition/finish point was altered this year and moved to the bandstand, previously to the Premier Inn turning on Maritime Avenue, as to space and accessibility.

Daniel Garthwaite of Feel Good Hartlepool said: “We would like to say a thank you to all the volunteer marshals, as without them and their fantastic support the event would not have been possible.

“The Mecca Bingo hosted the registration/presentation and management/staff were extremely accommodating throughout and we would like to thank them too.”

The event was the first of the year within the Big Lime Series and the next is the Big Lime Triathlon on Sunday September 30.

Registration is open and more information is available at www.gethartlepoolactive.co.uk/triathlon.