Hartlepool Burn Road Harrier Keith Hutchinson crashes out of European Masters Athletics Indoor Championships in controversial fashion

Hartlepool Burn Road Harrier Keith Hutchinson crashed out of the European Masters Athletics Indoor Championships in controversial fashion.

The 38-year-old was hoping to make the final of the 800m event taking place in Madrid in Spain.

But Keith seemed to be barged out of second place, and automatically qualifying for the semi-finals, by a Spanish rival on the final bend.

That meant Keith finished third and missed out progressing in the tournament by a heartbreaking 0.200th of a second.

Keith said: “I was left very disappointed with a time of 2.07. and that left me waiting to see if I would qualify with one of the fastest runners up times.

“Unfortunately, I lost out by just 0.200th of a second. “It’s unfortunate but I gave it my all.

“I would like to thank my wife and children for their love and support, also my coach Carl Marchant for all of his help and commitment.

“Also for all of my family and friends at home for following my journey.”