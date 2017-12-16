Hartlepool Burn Road Harriers’ home success in North Yorkshire South Durham Cross Country League at Summerhill Country Park

Hartlepool Burn Road Harriers hosted the fourth fixture in the North Yorkshire South Durham League Cross Country League on home turf at Summerhill Country Park.

Known as the best fixture of the league, the setting was perfect for cross country racing given the hilly course and muddy conditions.

Some 348 runners from clubs around the north east region completed in five races, with

Burn Road Harriers fielding 33 runners, as well as over 30 volunteers marshalling the

various race routes.

Ben Grounds and Cole Baldham both raced the Under 17 Boys’ three-mile event, with Ben

finishing ninth in 18:06 and Cole 12th in 20:29.

The Women’s race was also 3m, with four steep hills to conquer.

Cheryl Laycock maintained her excellent form to claim 18th place in 21:12.

Gemma Harcombe-Moore was next in 21:59 (23rd), with Laura Jones, back from university to represent the club once again, finishing third counter for the women’s team in 23:24 (35th).

Lesley Strickland raced across the finish line just a second behind Laura (36th).

Cary Surtees had a great run to finish in 25:13 and the women’s team continued with Angela Lawlor 26:38, Victoria Fawcett 26:42, Clair Minton 26:46 and Vanessa Cox 28:44.

The Men’s 9k Race included nine really tough hills and Hartlepool’s Richard Darling

had a stunning run, finishing eighth in 36:13. Vaughan Godber was next in 36:46 (11th).

Simon Bennett has come back to racing following a recent injury and faired extremely well in the tough conditions to claim 19th place in 37:43. Tony Oliver was next in 38:55 followed by Victor Brudenell in 39:02.

Mick Stafford raced across the finish line in 40:44 with Andrew Minister following in 42:13.

Leigh Owbridge had a great run, finishing in 43:47, Keith Galbraith followed in 43:54 then

James Bate in 44:24.

Richard Hambly was the next Harrier to cross the line in 44:57, then Graham Jones 45:47, Simon Lawlor 46:47, Ian Anderson 49:22 and David Wallace 49:33.

Phillip Thompson and Graeme Surtees kept good company to cross the line in 50:54 and 50:59 respectively. Bradley O’Donoghue was next in 51:52, Nigel Shaw in 52:07, Andrew Bate 53:28, Peter Johnson 57:07. Ian Donnelly ran his first race for the club, crossing the line in 66:00.

In the Men’s 3 Mile Vet65 race, Dave Clouston secured second place in 24:56.

Burn Road Harriers Men’s Team are currently third of 13 clubs in the league after four fixtures.

The Women’s Team are fifth of 15 teams with two fixtures to race next year.

In the individual leagues, Burn Road have some great positions, with Bradley O’Donoghue and Laura Jones currently sitting in fifth place in the Under 20s tables,

Gemma Harcombe-Moore is fourth in the Senior Women’s league table.

Cheryl Laycock is top of the leader board in the Women’s Vet35 table, Paul Wilson second Vet40

Male, Vaughan Godber fifth Vet45 Male, Victor Brudenell second Male Vet50, Peter Johnson second Male Vet60 and Dave Clouston third Male Vet65.

The next fixture is at Ormesby Hall in January.