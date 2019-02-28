Hartlepool Rugby Club announce 125th anniversary game with Durham County President XV

Hartlepool Rugby Club have announced that they will be celebrating 125 years of the club with a special anniversary game against a County Presidents XV.

Durham County President Dave Sawyer's invitation side, selected and managed by Durham U20 coach Sean Wiles, will face Hartlepool's 1st XV.

The game will headline the Mayfield Park club's Presidents Day event on Sunday 5th May and is set for a 2.30pm kick off.

It will be preceded by a morning of Mini & Junior rugby matches from 10.30am onwards and the celebrations will carry on into the evening with live entertainment.

Speaking at the launch, Hartlepool Vice Captain Tom Johnson, said: "This is going to be an exciting match to be involved in and we're really looking forward to it. I'm sure there will be plenty of interest from around the County and we'll get a great crowd coming along to watch here at Mayfield Park."

Hartlepool Director of Rugby, Liam Lester, added: "We'd like to thank Dave and Sean for accepting our invitation and we're grateful to them for agreeing to pull the County Presidents XV together. It should be a cracking game for not only our members and supporters to enjoy but also the wider rugby community.

"This carries on another of the club's great traditions having hosted similar games in the 75th anniversary and centenary seasons. It is a fitting way to celebrate 125 years of Hartlepool Rugby Club and bring the curtain down on this latest milestone in the clubs long history."