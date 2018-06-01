Hartlepool Run Fit 5km Trail Race attracts big field of runners

The latest Hartlepool Run Fit 5km Trail Race has been deemed a success after attracting a big field of runners.

The race took was an out and back from Hart Village into the woods covering a mix of terrain last weekend.

First home Steven Morrison, of Hartlepool Burn Road Harriers, in 23:16.5 followed by David Bentley and Lee Kitching in thrid.

First female home was Helen Nicholson in 30:47.0, followed by Lisa Carlile Janice Kelly in third.

Andrew Lilley, Director and founder of Hartlepool Run Fit said: “As much as I love the enjoy hosting all different races and trail challenges – I love 5K events.

“To see a group of people, all abilities coming together to challenge themselves gives me a huge sense of satisfaction.

“Being able to support people who have never entered a run before and seeing them finish is such an achievement.

“The course was marshalled by members of Run Fit and their families providing support along the route in addition to the encouragement that the runners provided to each other.”

The Trail Race was open to everyone from beginners to elite runners and all finishers received a medal and then enjoyed coffee and cakes in the Village Hall.

Janet Stables, participant in the 5km stated “I am relatively new to running and I am a slow runner.

“I have never run with any success in my life until now.

“When Run Fit Hartlepool organise an event I am always one of the first to sign up, even though I live in Barnard Castle.

“You see they are genuinely inclusive. I have participated in all of Run Fits trail events.

“Never in my wildest dreams would I have signed up for a 5km, but I feel so supported and encouraged by Run Fit Hartlepool.

“I don’t feel any pressure. I know I get round, but I am slower than most, but this doesn’t matter.

Everyone from the organiser, Andrew, to the marshals and volunteers emphasize the taking part and not the speed.

“I run to benefit my mental and physical health and after 18 months – I can feel the benefits, Stables added.

“The run was a challenge, the scenery was amazing and the refreshments at the end were a lovely touch.

“I am already looking to the 10km in October.”

Hartlepool Run Fit welcome runners of all abilities meet on a Monday and Wednesday at 6.15pm for an adult and junior session and then on a Thursday at 7pm (adults only).

An adult boot camp has also begun on a Tuesday at 6.30pm.

For more information on Hartlepool Run Fit please contact Andrew Lilley, admin@hartlepoolrunfit.com or visit the website www.hartlepoolrunfit.com or find them on Facebook and Twitter.

Results: 1 Steven Morrison 23:16.5, 2 Dabid Bentley 23:22.5 +0:06.0, 3 Lee Kitching 23:29.0 +0:12.5

Female: Helen Nicholson 30:47.0 +7:30.5, Lisa Carlile 31:02.8 +7:46.3, Janice Kelly 31:05.5 +7:49.0.