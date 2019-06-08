Hartlepool United's National League rivals Gateshead demoted as 2019/20 line-up confirmed

Gateshead have been demoted from the National League as the club prepare for life under new ownership.

The Heed were informed at the National League AGM on Saturday, June 8 that they would be playing in the National League North for the 2019/20 campaign.

Having initially been suspended from the league, Gateshead launched an appeal after their licence to compete in the league was revoked.

And while the club have not been removed from the National League in its fullness, they will be playing one tier lower come the new season.

There were initially fears that the club could be demoted two tiers, but they will now be featuring in the regional variant of the National League against the likes of Blyth Spartans and Spennymoor Town.

Gateshead were initially deducted points and fined following several breaches of league rules under the former ownership of Dr Ranjan Varghese and financial controller Joseph Cala.

That led to their licence for the new season being suspended, while plans were put in place by supporters to form a breakaway clubs.

But now under new ownership, spearheaded by Neil Pinkerton, the club launched an appeal and met with league and FA officials in a bid to salvage their National League status.

And while they were ultimately unsuccessful, the Heed will only be handed a one-division demotion and could return to the National League last year – with their ten-year stint in the top tier of non-league now ended.

The plans to form a breakaway club have been shelved with the priority now securing a management team and playing staff for the 2019/20 season.

Gateshead will be replaced in the National League by Aldershot, who were spared relegation, while Oxford City will move into the National League South in order to even-out the divisions.