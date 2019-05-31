Liam Noble aims to give National League 'a right go' next season after penning new Hartlepool United deal

Hartlepool United midfielder Liam Noble admits he's "buzzing" to get a new deal at the Super 6 Stadium.

The livewire Geordie put pen to paper on a contract extension this afternoon, having excelled in his first season for Pools in the National League.

Noble was Pools' top-scorer, chipping in with 13 goals last season as the club ended the season in 15th place in the National League.

With that in mind, the 28-year-old knows that individual and team levels need to be raised next season in order to live up to the club, and the fans', reputation.

“I am absolutely buzzing to get the deal done," Noble told the club website.

"Having been down to sign my contract I know there’s a good feeling around the place, everyone seems happy.

"We have some good pre-season games to look forward to already and that should give us a great platform to go and have a right good go at it.”

Noble is the fourth Pools player to put pen to paper over the last fortnight.

Irish midfielder Gavan Holohan was followed by Myles Anderson and Ryan Donaldson as Craig Hignett's squad for next season takes shape.

Nicke Kabamba has penned a permanent deal at Pools while Scott Loach has been told he can depart at the end of his current contract.

Former Braintree Town midfielder Ben Killip has also been added this summer as Loach's replacement.