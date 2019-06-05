Luke Williams opens up on Hartlepool United injury struggles after penning new Pools deal

Hartlepool United midfielder Luke Williams has signed a contract extension at the Super 6 Stadium.

The midfielder, who missed the whole of last season through injury, admits he’s keen to make up for lost time at Pools.

As reported in the Mail last week, Williams was in line for a pay-as-you-play deal. The club have confirmed the nature or length of the former Middlesbrough man’s deal.

Speaking to the club website, Williams said: “It’s been horrendous, easily the worst period I have experienced as a player and it’s not something I would wish on anyone.

“The way things went, I had so many times when I was told I would be back and then I suffered another setback and that just made it ten times harder.

“I think if you know you’re out for a set amount of time then you can get your head around it but to have to keep picking yourself up to go again that many times was demanding but it had to be done.

“Perhaps certain things could have been prevented but it’s the way it’s gone and I can only thank the Club and the fans who have been patient and understanding.”

Williams follows on from Liam Noble, Ryan Donaldson, Myles Anderson and Gavan Holohan in extending his Pools stay.