Newton edges out Walker to win Marina 5-mile road race

Dean Newton, from New Marske Harriers AC, stormed to victory at the annual Marina 5-mile road race yesterday.

Newton finished with a time of 25 minutes and seven seconds, narrowly beating Kieran Walker, from Middlesbrough Mandale, in second, who clocked a time of 25:16.

Greg Jayasuriya, of Middlesbrough and Cleveland Harriers, came third, finishing the course in 25:45.

The quickest women’s time was set by Philippa Stone, of Middlesbrough Mandale, who finished with a time of 29:10.

She finished over a minute ahead of Louise Talman, from Darlington Harriers, who set a time of 30:18,and Eli Barnbrook, from New Marske Harriers, who finished in 30:30.

Organiser Jane Wistow was really pleased with how the event went, despite a lower turnout than previous meetings.

“The event went really well, it was slightly windy on the promenade, but that didn’t affect people’s times,” she said.

“We had a lot of personal bests recorded over the five-mile course.

“We had 397 finishers, which is about 100 fewer than usual, but there were four other races in the region on the same day so we were really pleased with the turnout.

“The next event we will have, we run our annual Old Monks race in January and the Marina five.

“We will be hosting the Summerhill NYSD Cross Country fixture probably in about December.”