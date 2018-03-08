Runners brave blizzard in Run Fit Hartlepool’s 15K Winter Trail Race

Dozens of runners braved the blizzard weather conditions to take part in Run Fit Hartlepool’s 15K Winter Trail Race.

Around 177 competitors from around the region took on the snow and ice in the event around Hart Village last weekend.

The race winner was Vaughan Godber, from Hartlepool Burn Road Harriers, closely followed by Paul Dalton and David Bently.

The first female to complete the race was Kirsty Lowery

followed by Kimberley Reeve and then Sophie McPhillips.

Andrew Lilley, founder and director of Run Fit Hartlepool said: “Snow and blizzards was not my intention when I set the date for this 15k Trail Race.

“Having encouraged beginners to get involved the event suddenly become more of a challenge than anticipated.

“To see everyone return, having being challenged by the route and weather conditions was amazing.”

The race was open to everyone, from beginners to

elite runners, and was an out and back through the Dene and along the Hart to Haswell Walkway from Hart Village Hall.

Despite the weather the event was a huge success with 177 people from across the region joining together.

Hartlepool Run Fit welcomed runners from Washington, Sunderland, Peterlee and Bishop Auckland as well as from the town and surrounding areas.

Andrew added: “The weather added to the atmosphere and camaraderie amongst the runners, volunteers and marshals.

“Runners battled through ankle deep mud and snowdrifts

whilst marshals braved the elements to keep them safe and encourage them along.

“People laughed and joked from start to finish creating a buzz of excitement.

“Some people ran for a time, others ran to finish but the most important thing was that everyone came back smiling and had enjoyed themselves. stating that the snow had added to the enjoyment of the event.

“It will certainly be a race to remember!”

The next event to be organised by Run Fit Hartlepool is a 2K Easter Fun Run on Easter Saturday, March 31 at 10.30am, starting at the promenade, just off Maritime Avenue.

This event is for children aged 4-12 years old.

For more information and to register your child please contact Andrew Lilley, admin@hartlepoolrunfit.com, visit website www.hartlepoolrunfit.com or find on Facebook and Twitter. All children will receive an Easter egg.