Youngstars: Hartlepool Youth Athletics Club earn personal bests at North Eastern Indoor Pentathlon Championships.

Hartlepool Youth Athletics Club braved the weather through to Gateshead and entered five athletes in North Eastern Indoor Pentathlon Championships.

The day started with the U15 Girls Hurdles for Ashley Watson, followed by the U13 Hurdles for Eve Hogg, Scott Temple ran a PB of 11.83s in U15 Boys 60m Hurdles alongside team-mate Matthew Ward.

Ryan Hodge unfortunately gained an injury at the first hurdle and was forced to withdraw from the race.

The second round of events started with Ashley Watson jumping a PB of 4.11m in the U15 Girls Long Jump, Scott Temple also jumped a PB of 4.29 in U15 Boys Long Jump.

Eve Hogg threw a PB in Shot Putt 4.99m whilst Matthew Ward competed in the Long Jump and Ryan Hodge competed in the High Jump.

Round three continued in similar PB-breaking fashion as Matthew Ward threw 7.56m in the U15 Boys Shot Putt, Scott Temple and Ashley Watson also completed their round in the Shot Putt.

Eve Hogg and Ryan Hodge completed round three with High Jump and Long Jump.

The fourth round was incredible for the team as Ashley Watson jumped a PB in the High Jump of 1.34m as did Matthew Ward in the High Jump with the same score and Scott Temple went one better to make it a hat-trick of PBs in the High Jump with a jump of 1.37m!

Eve Hogg also jumped a PB in the Long Jump of 3.39m whilst concluded his round in the Shot Putt.

In the fifth and final round and after an incredible day full of PBs we had Scott Temple and Matthew Ward battling it out for fourth position in the U15 Boys, Eve Hogg looking to secure top six in the U13 Girls, Ryan Hodge and claimed Bronze already via default and finally Ashley Watson who after an incredible day of PBs needed to produce something special to jump from fourth into a Bronze medal position.

The final event was 60m Sprint and Ashley was drawn against the three other athletes in her heat who where all going for that Bronze medal.

The other girls had run faster than she has before this season so Ashley knew she would have to run faster than she ever has before for the winner takes all race.

She did it spectacular form running a PB in 8.57s to claim Bronze!

Final positions, Ryan Hodge - uU3 Boys Bronze, Eve Hogg - U13 Girls 5th, Scott Temple - U15 Boys 5th, Matthew Ward - U15 Boys fourth and Ashley Watson - U15 Girls Bronze

Incredible day and just goes to show how amazing the young athletes of Hartlepool really are.

You must consider how they managed to achieve such heights when our town still doesn’t have any specific athletics facilities! Well done very proud!

If you would like to join Hartlepool Youth Athletics Club then check out www.hartlepoolathletics.com or find us on facebook and twitter.

l Hartlepool Youth Athletics Club is hosting a Easter Holiday Camp.

Running, Jumping and Throwing... there is something for everyone!

The sessions are run by a fully qualified and certified UK Athletics Coach.

The children will all be assessed at the end of the week in accordance with the National English Schools Athletics Assessment and will receive certificates and badges.

The camp will be based at English Martyrs School, Hartlepool. Due to a high demand please ensure you secure your child’s place in the camp ASAP to avoid disappointment.

Dates: Week Commencing Mon 9 to Fri 13 April. Time: 1030am to 1.30pm. Cost: £10 per day

Who: Primary School Age Group & Secondary School Age Group. Open to members and non-members.

Meanwhile, the club hosts it’s annual presentation evening on Saturday, April 28 at Hartlepool Borough Hall.

British pole vaulter Sally Scott will be presenting awards. Tickets are &7 for adults and £5 for juniors and are available from the club.