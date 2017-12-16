Youngstars: Youngsters get into the festive in Hartlepool Reindeer Fun Run

Youngsters got into the festive spirit taking part in a Reindeer Fun Run.

Nearly 50 children aged between four and 12 years of age participated in a 2k run along the promenade in Hartlepool and Seaton Carew.

The children all wore reindeer antlers and braved the cold weather with smiles on their faces last Saturday.

The event was organised by Run Fit Hartlepool, and the group’s Andrew Lilley said: “We have recently started a Run Fit Junior session on a Monday night, so I wanted to give the children the opportunity to be involved in registering and participating in a fun run.

“The atmosphere was fantastic with a buzz of excited children throughout the course.

“Some children ran, some skipped along and others walked, but the most important thing was that they all joined in and had fun!”

Zac Bedding, aged eight, joined in the Reindeer Fun Run. He said: “I loved the run. It was good fun and I liked everyone clapping at the end and the selection box.”

Run Fit Hartlepool meets every Monday and Thursday at different places in Hartlepool.

Run Fit was founded by Andrew in April 2015 with the simple aim of being a friendly social group who support each other to stay fit through running and now boasts well over 100 members of all abilities.

If anybody is thinking about starting running or progressing their running, please contact Andrew, who is a qualified Run Together Coach and Registered with Athletics England, through Facebook by searching for Hartlepool Run Fit.