For the second match running, Steve McClaren’s side needed to score four goals at their home stadium, where they trailed Romanian side Steaua Bucharest 3-0 on aggregate.

It was a similar scenario to their quarter-final win over Swiss outfit Basel, yet surely lightning couldn’t strike twice.

Those at the Riverside were in for another memorable night, as goals from Massimo Maccarone, Mark Viduka and Chris Riggott moved Boro to within one goal of the final.

In the most dramatic circumstances, Maccarone, like against Basel, once again became the hero as he headed home Stewart Downing’s cross in the 89th minute, sending Teesside into raptures.

But what has happened to the team which played on that incredible night – we take a look at where they are now.

1. Brad Jones Jones played in the semi-final instead of the injured Mark Schwarzer. The Aussie, 39, is still playing regularly for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr after winning the Dutch title with Feyenoord in 2017. Photo: Matthew Lewis Buy photo

2. Stuart Parnaby The former right-back, who had a second playing spell at Boro, has gone into coaching. After a brief stint at Hartlepool and spell as assistant coach at York City, Parnaby joined the management team at Spennymoor Town in 2020. Photo: Jamie McDonald Buy photo

3. Chris Riggott After retiring as a player in 2012, the former centre-back had a spell working for Derby’s academy before moving to Las Vegas to coach in the States. Photo: Getty Images Buy photo

4. Gareth Southgate The England boss is preparing for this summer's European Championships after leading his country to a World Cup semi-final in 2018. Photo: Getty Images Buy photo