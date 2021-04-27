What has happened to the Middlesbrough side which reached the 2006 UEFA Cup final
It’s 15 years to the day since Middlesbrough reached the 2006 UEFA Cup final after producing a second remarkable comeback at the Riverside.
For the second match running, Steve McClaren’s side needed to score four goals at their home stadium, where they trailed Romanian side Steaua Bucharest 3-0 on aggregate.
It was a similar scenario to their quarter-final win over Swiss outfit Basel, yet surely lightning couldn’t strike twice.
Those at the Riverside were in for another memorable night, as goals from Massimo Maccarone, Mark Viduka and Chris Riggott moved Boro to within one goal of the final.
In the most dramatic circumstances, Maccarone, like against Basel, once again became the hero as he headed home Stewart Downing’s cross in the 89th minute, sending Teesside into raptures.
But what has happened to the team which played on that incredible night – we take a look at where they are now.