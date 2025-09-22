FC Juniors defy the weather

Ninjas bounce back

Ninjas bounce back to win

u /13 Blacks and Reds George Riches

became the 11th FC junior player to reach 100 goals when he scored for the Blacks this morning

George scored the bulk of the goals for last season’s title winning u/12 Whites before moving to the Reds this season.

u/12 Blue score great win

U/8 Ninjas

The Ninjas made the trip to Mount Pleasant Rangers on a cold but dry Sunday morning.

With the home advantage, and clearly a few more weetabix for breakfast the Rangers made a flying start peppering our goal with every shot flying into the back of the net!

It was time for a reshuffle. Arthur and oliver swapped wings. Jamie came on to support Fraser in the middle and Joshua came on to support Lucas in defence. This seems to stem the flow and the ninjas started to get a foothold in the game.

The first half was a half to forget for the boys, but they pulled together determined to give a better display in the second half.

And so they did! Arthur with a trademark strike pulled a goal back, and then he grabbed another soon after with a carbon copy.

When another shot from Arthur came in, the keeper missed it, but the Rangers defender stuck out his arm to stop it, penalty given.

Without question or argument, Fraser grabbed the ball and put it on the spot, he struck a powerful shot but the keeper managed to palm it out, straight into the path of Oliver who made no mistake!

Jamie, Joshua, and Lucas were working tirelessly to keep breaking down attacks and keep Joseph’s goal free from danger. Their relentless pressure paid off when Jamie managed to get on the score sheet, slotting home from short distance.

The second half ended up in a win for the Ninjas, which was great testament to the boys with their endless work-rate.

Good luck to Mount Pleasant Rangers for the rest of the season.

Goals - Arthur - Oliver - Jamie

POTM - Oliver 🌟.

u/12 Girls Sunday

The team in action against FC Whites boys.

The girls started slowly this morning going into half time at 0-0.

After the break saw a reaction from the girls with Verity scoring from outside the box followed by 4 more to win 5-0. And then went on to beat Whitby Athletic 4-0

The girls are hoping to continue their recent good form next week.

Goals -Verity Aria Myla 2 Stephenson

u/9 WHITES

FC Hartlepool Whites u9 vs Sunderland City

On a wet and muddy morning, FC Whites came out smiling and full of energy. From the first whistle, Samson and Zach worked nonstop, creating chances for everyone while fighting for their own, setting Hugo off to a flying start. The Whites dominated with slick passing and strong defending from Ally, Freddie, and Henry, while Tommy kept things safe in goal never afraid to push strikers back and clear danger helping the team to a 4–0 lead by half-time.

Sunderland fought back with a goal in the second half, but Marco battled through midfield to score and set up more chances, while Hugo proved unstoppable with five goals in total. Finley, despite carrying an injury, worked tirelessly, created openings, and was unlucky not to score himself. Sunderland landed a late free kick, giving them a second goal, but FC Whites earned their win.It was a game full of teamwork, grit, and goals. Man of the Match went to Hugo, but every player played their part in a brilliant team performance.

POM Hugo Hugo 5 Samson Marco scoring

u/12 Yellow

In wet condition the team played great football to make it 3 wins out of 3.

In the league Vase beating Ferryhill Miners 5-0 nil beatig one up mat break they dominated the second half scoring 4 more Percy Smith with his second hat trick in 3 games Hardy and Cann also scoring

Girls U12 Sunday team

An excellent team performance where the girls dominated from start to finish and a first goal for the team for Hallie over Whitby Fisherman Athletic.

Goals – Stevo Ellie Aria Hallie in a 4-0 win

U/12 Blue

Blues welcomed Boro Rangers to Grays this morning, with both sides coming into the game unbeaten and full of confidence.

It was the visitors who struck first, a long ball causing confusion between defender and goalkeeper, allowing the Boro striker to nip in and poke the ball into an empty net.

That setback sparked Blues into life, wave after wave of attacks testing the visitors’ defence. Some desperate last-ditch challenges and excellent saves kept Blues out, but just before half-time Jonah broke through, rounded the keeper, and calmly slotted home to level the score.

Blues came out firing in the second half, carving out clear chances but struggling to find the target. The breakthrough finally came when Theo drove forward and delivered a pinpoint pass across goal for Noah to finish at the back post.

Boro Rangers pressed hard for an equaliser, striking the woodwork and asking questions of the Blues defence, but the hosts held firm with a resolute display to see out the win.

FT 2-1

u/12 Girls Red

FC Girls Reds u12s bounced back in emphatic style against a spirited Eaglescliffe in torrential conditions.

Despite the difficult conditions, FC started on the front foot playing some great football forcing the Eaglescliffe keeper into several good saves. FC got the breakthrough with a powerful shot from Connie after an excellent pass from Harriet.

FC quickly got a 2nd in similar fashion with Lucy H curling a fantastic shot into the bottom corner. The third came just before half-time after the ball fell to Willow, who powered a shot into the top of the net.

FC continued the 2nd half playing great football and got a fourth with Olivia D racing onto a through ball and calmly placing the ball past the keeper. The fifth came shortly before the end of the game with Halle forcing the ball home.

U/8 Mighty Ducks

Goals galore today as we welcomed Boro Rangers at FC this morning. FC found themselves a couple of goals down within the first 5 minutes but soon got back into the game. Matthew Ritchie was on fire once again today as he scored most of FCs goals. The game was end to end with plenty of action and goals from both teams. Bobby Garrington managed to grab a goal too from a close range finish.

Archie Vasey pulled off some great saves throughout the game. Harry Williams was solid in Defence finding Hugo Malham & Bobby in midfield. Jude Clayton and Xander Blakey came on and made some crucial interceptions second half to keep Boro rangers out. The ducks were on top but Boro Rangers managed to grab a goal at the end and the game finished a Dr

Goals :

Matthew - 6 Bobby – 1

U/8 Lions

FC Hartlepool Lions v TIBS Blues

FC Lions roared to a resounding victory over TIBS Blues with a stunning attacking display.

Kalem put in a fantastic performance, netting an incredible nine goals on his way to a well-deserved Man of the Match award. Supporting him in attack was Jacob, Jenson, and William who also got themselves on the scoresheet, showing some great finishing throughout the game.

Once again, the midfield creativity shone through, with Jacob and Charlie continuing their fine run of form by providing a string of clever assists to keep the goals flowing. Their vision and link-up play gave the Lions a constant edge throughout the match. Good performances from Teddy, Haris, Marty, Rory and Harry as well capped off a great game!

It was a complete performance from FC Hartlepool Lions — clinical finishing, smart teamwork, and relentless attacking football. Well done Lions 🦁

Scorers: Kalem, Jacob, Jenson and William ⚽️

MOTM: Kalem 🏆

u/10 Blue

FC Blues 1-1 Billingham utd Hornets

The blues played their first home game of the season against a good Billingham united team this morning. The blues were left to rue missed chances again this week coming away with a draw despite leading for most of the match through a Teddy Parker goal. Billingham scored with just 5 min to go and despite creating further chances the blues just couldn’t find the net. Strong performances across the pitch especially from MoM Tom McQuillan.