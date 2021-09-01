Savannah Marshall

That’s after the channel announced its new boxing line-up following the end of their contract with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing.

On Saturday 16th October, Hughie Fury will cement his position as a global top ten heavyweight when he faces the heavy-handed Christian Hammer on Sky.

That card will also feature WBO champion Savannah Marshall and hugely popular Newcastle fan favourite Lewis Ritson.

Marshall will be taking on Lolita Muzeya for the WBO Middleweight Title.

Both events will air live and exclusively on Sky Sports, with tickets on sale from 10am tomorrow.

Unified two-weight American champion Claressa Shields will also be fighting on Sky Sports in the UK, after an agreement with Salita promotions.

That could mean that the potential megafight between Marshall and Shields has taken a step closer.

Marshall remains the only woman in the amateur and professional ranks to defeat Shields with the pair often exchanging insults on social media.

The Sky Sports Boxing schedule lines up as below, with more fights to follow:

11th September - FIGHT NIGHT INTERNATIONAL

• OSCAR VALDEZ v ROBSON CONCEICAO – WBC Super-Featherweight Title 25th September – SKY SPORTS BOX OFFICE

• ANTHONY JOSHUA v OLEKSANDR USYK – IBF, WBA & WBO World Heavyweight Titles • LAWRENCE OKOLIE v DILAN PRASOVIC – WBO Cruiserweight Title

2nd October – FIGHT NIGHT

• CHRIS EUBANK JR. v SVEN ELBIR – 12 rounds Middleweight

• DAVID AVANESYAN v LIAM TAYLOR – European Welterweight Title

• RICHARD RIAKPORHE v KRZYSZTOF TWARDOWSKI – 8 rounds Cruiserweight 16th October – FIGHT NIGHT

• SAVANNAH MARSHALL v LOLITA MUZEYA – WBO Middleweight Title

• HUGHIE FURY v CHRISTIAN HAMMER – 12 rounds Heavyweight

24th October – FIGHT NIGHT INTERNATIONAL

• JAMEL HERRING v SHAKUR STEVENSON – WBO Super-Featherweight Title 6th November – BOXXER TOURNAMENT

• BOXXER TOURNAMENT

18th December – FIGHT NIGHT