Seaton Carew Cricket Club legend Barry Brownless is honoured by league

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Seaton Carew Cricket Club has paid tribute to the late Barry Brownless after he was inducted into the North Yorkshire & South Durham League Hall of Fame.

Barry, described as ‘a true legend whose contributions extended far beyond his impressive on-field achievements’, was posthumously honoured.

The lifetime achievement award was collected on his behalf by his wife Gill and son Mark at Hartlepool Cricket Club’s Park Drive before the Kerridge Cup Final earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is the second inductee to the Hall of Fame from the club and follows Claude Hornby, another one-club man who gave a lifetime of service to Seaton Carew from the early 1950s up to the present day, being inducted in 2017.

Gill Brownless and son Mark (second and third left) at Park Drive with Tanni Grey-Thompson.

Seaton Carew stalwart Brian Weatherall, who attended the event, said: “It was a fantastic day, very well hosted by our friends at Park Drive.

“Gill was so proud, if not slightly emotional, to receive the award from one of Britain's greatest Paralympians, Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, and Geoff Cook, the England and Durham legend, who were both League ambassadors.

“The memory of Barry will live long in the history of Seaton Carew Cricket Club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry was a formidable slow left-arm spinner and remains Seaton Carew’s all-time leading wicket-taker.

His playing career spanned decades, starting as a young third-team player in 1953 and culminating in the inaugural match at the current Hornby Park ground in 1977.

He was known for his remarkable bowling feats, including twice taking eight wickets in an innings.

Off the field, Barry's leadership and vision were instrumental in shaping the club's future. He served as chairman and president, spearheading the design and construction of the modern ground and clubhouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also an advocate for the development of the NYSD League. In the League's Centenary book, he passionately argued for a system that would allow ambitious clubs like Seaton Carew to progress to the Premier Division, leading to a more progressive structure in 1997.

Barry passed away in March 2023, but his legacy lives on at Seaton Carew Cricket Club. Brian added: “He was a true clubman who dedicated his life to the sport and to ensuring that future generations would have the opportunity to play at the highest level.

“The League Hall of Fame induction is a fitting tribute to a man whose impact on cricket in the region will never be forgotten.”