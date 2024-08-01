Seaton Carew FC mark tenth anniversary with Errea by wearing special strips

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 400 players at Seaton Carew FC will be wearing commemorative home and away strips as the grassroots club drives towards becoming “one of the most inclusive in the country.”

As an affiliate partner, Seaton Carew have commissioned well-known Italian sportswear manufacturer Errea to produce special kits to mark the tenth anniversary of wearing the brand.

The move coincides with the fact Seaton will have new junior pan-disability and junior girls’ sections as well as a newly created Hartlepool Sunday League team in the coming season.

Seaton Carew FC Women in the new home kits.

That means Seaton Carew will boast five senior teams and approximately 40 junior sides, consisting of more than 400 players wearing the new black and white home kits and fluorescent green away strips for the next two years.

Seaton Carew’s vice-chairman Carl Sweeting said: “We are pleased to see our club grow in this way and become one of the most inclusive clubs in the country.

“As well as our new teams we also have our new walking football section and a goalkeeper academy along with a senior pan disability team that will has the go-ahead for another season – these are all part of our community initiatives at Hornby Park.

“What’s nice is that we are able to offer this and our players will be wearing these brilliant new kits, boasting special features including a rose gold badge and numbers plus sponsors logo - a nod to our very first kits with Errea when they had some gold in them.”

The home kit will be sponsored by Charles Dickens Tool Store for the sixth consecutive year and the away strip will be sponsored by Portofino restaurant for the first time. Hybrid estate agency Igomove are continuing their support of both strips too.

This year there will also be an Alice House Hospice logo to highlight a commitment to support the charity this year, while recognition of an exciting new partnership with Hartlepool Sixth Form College.

Darren Hornsey, a director for Charles Dickens, said: “When I first came to the club as a coach I was impressed with the direction it was heading. I have been 100 per cent supportive ever since.

“The club has gone from 14 teams to 40-odd and they have followed up with a vision to create an inclusive community club.

“As a family business like we are at Charles Dickens it is important to help in any way we can and our family, through my late dad Harold (Hornsey) and his well-known connections with Hartlepool United, have always had a passion for football.

“I can only see more great things happening at Seaton Carew and it is exciting to be a part of that.”

Portofino restaurant owner Noel Stamp said: “I’m extremely happy to be able to give something back to so many by sponsoring a fantastic club like Seaton Carew.

“Both my children play for the club and the difference it has brought to us as a family and the memories created have made this a no brainier to get involved once we were approached to be the sponsor of the away kit.

“As a family we feel very privileged to be able to be involved with football at grassroots with such a great club.”

Seaton Carew’s relationship with Errea has blossomed over the last decade and the relationship is one of the longest the Italian manufacturer has with a grassroots affiliate partner.

The brand is well known in professional circles, boasting around 15 per cent of EFL and Premier League teams as well as non-league clubs.

*Follow Hornby Park and Seaton Carew FC on social media.