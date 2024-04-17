Teesside success in the F1 fast lane

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Starting this weekend at Malaysia’s Sepang F1 track, XCel will supply full outside broadcast TV facilities for the first two of fourteen race Fanatec GT Asia Series and broadcast the high-octane action live around the world. The action starts in Malaysia, but then takes in other iconic F1 circuits such as Suzuka, Fuji and Shanghai, three F1 tracks that have brought Briton Lewis Hamilton eleven grand prix victories.

The Teesside based outfit will fly the equivalent of more than twice round the globe this year to install and operate trackside and pit lane cameras, commentary box facilities, control rooms and satellite uplinks as it produces live TV coverage of all fourteen events. It is also helping negotiate coverage agreements with TV networks for the race.

Utilising a 50 strong team of technical and production staff for each race, XCel will broadcast the action around the world providing everything that will be seen and heard on TV and internet screens, from TV pictures, to race commentary to the race graphics and timing clock.

Dave Roberts Managing Director of Xcel Broadcast outside the Boho 5 offices in Middlesbrough

XCel Managing Director Dave Roberts said: “This is another real coup for Teesside. The Fanatec GT Asia Series is a very high-profile event on the FIA motorsports calendar and to think Teesside will be responsible for the live TV pictures bouncing around the world from such iconic F1 circuits is fantastic.”

Mike Scott, Head of Television for SRO Motorsports Group who own the competition says: “XCel has carried out a great job in recent years producing our motor racing series so naturally we were delighted to be able to agree that they’ll continue the work across 2024. We are delighted to have them on board again”.

The Fanatec GT Asia Series is an FIA sanctioned series of races for GT3 and GT4 supercars. Being a former Vice President of Asian TV network Fox Sports, Middlesbrough born Roberts is aware of the unique operating conditions that come in Asia, saying: “In 2015 in Malaysia, a camera just 20 yards from me was struck by lightning while we were on air. This took out half of our track cameras, so we had to work through the storm just to get a few of them working again. It’s probably the hairiest experience I’ve ever worked in.”

He continued: “The working conditions will be tough; however, it’s fantastic to think we have again been chosen by SRO Motorsports and we’ll be flying the Teesside flag in the glitz and glamour of professional motor racing."

The start of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia race at Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia in

Roberts adds: "I’m hoping other Teesside firms can be inspired to go for it and push for contracts in distant markets. In our case being 7,000 miles away from some of the racing circuits meant we had to jump a few hurdles, but if you have the skills, the talent and the determination, you can succeed anywhere."

The full calendar of Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia races is:

• April 19-21 Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia

• May 10-12 Chang International Circuit, Thailand

• June 7-9 Sportsland Sugo Circuit, Japan

• June 21-23 Fuji Speedway, Japan

• July 5-7 Suzuka International Circuit, Japan

• August 23-25 Okayama International Circuit, Japan