Young Hartlepool sporting stars have the chance to compete on a national stage thanks to support from clean energy company Enviromena.

The Oaksway Under 14 netball squad has qualified for the England Netball National Finals in Sheffield on May 17-18.

But with travel, accommodation and kit costs topping £3,500, the squad faced a significant hurdle.

After they collected around £500 in fundraising, parent Lisa Jobson contacted clean energy business Enviromena.

Keen to support grassroots sport in the community near its proposed Hartlepool development, the company has covered the outstanding cost.

Enviromena chief commercial officer Lee Adams said: “Supporting local youth sport is one of the most meaningful ways we can give back to communities near our projects.”

“Grateful” Lisa, whose daughter Poppy plays for the team, said: “The support from Enviromena means the girls can travel and stay together as a team.”

Enviromena has submitted a planning application for its High Barns Solar Farm to provide clean and renewable energy to around 25,000 homes annually.