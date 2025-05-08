Young netball stars reach national finals with help from Enviromena

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A team of rising young athletes from Hartlepool will now get the chance to compete on a national stage, thanks to support from clean energy company Enviromena.

The Oaksway Under 14 netball squad has qualified for the England Netball National Finals in Sheffield – one of just two teams from the North East to make it through. But with costs for travel, accommodation and kit topping £3,500, the squad faced a significant hurdle: how to get there.

After the team raised around £500 through local fundraising, parent Lisa Jobson reached out to clean energy business Enviromena.

Keen to support grassroots sport in the community near their proposed development, the company stepped in to cover the remaining costs, ensuring all 13 girls could take their well-earned place at the finals.

“These girls have trained for months, competed fiercely and earned their spot at nationals,” said Lee Adams, Chief Commercial Officer at Enviromena.

“We’re proud to help make that possible. Supporting local youth sport is one of the most meaningful ways we can give back to communities near our projects.”

Lisa, whose daughter Poppy plays for the team, said: “Attending a National Tournament is very special, but with so many costs to factor in for travel, accommodation, kit etc costs can spiral for parents.

“The support from Enviromena means the girls can travel, and stay together as a team. I know they will take great pride in representing their region, and in wearing their new kit - complete with the Enviromena logo. We’re very grateful to Enviromena.”

Enviromena has submitted a planning application to Hartlepool Borough Council for its High Barns Solar Farm. If approved, the project would provide clean, renewable energy for over 25,000 homes each year, and avoid around 14,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions – the equivalent of taking 8,620 cars off the road.

The England Netball National Finals will be held on 17–18 May in Sheffield.

Imogen, one of the players on the team, said: “We’ve worked so hard to make it to the finals, and it means so much to know we can actually go.

“We’re really proud to represent our region, and so excited to play against the best teams in the country.”