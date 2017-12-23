Youngstars: Hartlepool footballer Ellis Taylor makes debut for England

Young Hartlepool footballer Ellis Taylor is celebrating after making his debut for England.

The 14-year-old won his first cap for England playing against Holland at The St George’s Park National Football Centre.

The High Tunstall School pupil contributed well in both matches and has been invited back to the next training camp in the new year.

Ellis proud dad, Mick, said: “I went down with him and watched him play - it was certainly a proud moment.

“Ellis is naturally left-footed but he played in a No 10 role and also on the right wing, and he did really well.

“There is a game against belgium in the new year then a tournament in Italy and, obviously, we hope Ellis will make thr squad.”

Under the watchful eye of U15’s manager Kevin Betsy, formerly of Hartlepool United, Ellis featured in two fixtures against the Dutch.

England won the first fixture 3-1 with the visitors winning the second 3-2.

Sunderland academy midfielder Ellis, who played for Seaton FC as a younger boy, made the squad after a rigorous trials procedure and was joined by boys from the top academies in the country including Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs.