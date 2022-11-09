After a hard week at work, it’s a nice treat to let someone else take the lead for your Sunday roast and have it served to you in a restaurant instead of slaving over a hot stove all day.

But – and it’s the age-old question – where can you go to please the whole family?

There is no better recommendation than that of a satisfied customer, so we have turned to the Google Reviews to find out what users thought of the town’s eateries.

Looking for somewhere new to try for a Sunday dinner? We take a look at the Google Reviews for some recommendations.

Looking for somewhere new to try in the coming weeks? Go with a full appetite to these 12 places for Sunday dinner in Hartlepool.

Please note: These suggestions are based on Google Reviews and were correct at time of writing.

Cook’s Corner Cafe, Church Street: 4.6* out of 5*

The Copper Kettle, Park Road: 4.8* out of 5*

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grace Restaraunt & Bar, Navigation Point: 4.7* out of 5*

Lock Gates, Navigation Points: 4.7* out of 5*

Matteo’s, The Front, Seaton Carew: 4.5* out of 5*

The Mcorville Inn, Elwick Green: 4.5* out of 5*

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portals Place, Slake Terrace: 4.5* out of 5*

Sambuca, Church Street: 4.6* out of 5*

The Spotted Cow, Elwick Green: 4.5* out of 5*

Victoria Arms, Northgate: 4.7* out of 5*

Advertisement Hide Ad

The White Hart Inn, Front Street: 4.5* out of 5*

The Windmill Sambuca, Dalton Piercy: 4.5* out of 5*

What is Roast Dinner Day?

Food for Life’s Roast Dinner Day is this year recognised on Wednesday, November 9. It’s an initiative which sees schools across the country celebrate their cooks and caterers as a roast dinner is served up for children, staff and the rest of the school community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign also celebrates a hot school lunch, works to encourage school meal take-up and shines a light on those bringing the meals to young people as they learn. Food for Life sffrf: “As the cost of living crisis hits families across the country, a hot and healthy school meal is more important than ever.”