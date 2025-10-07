Hartlepool motorists warned of delays and diversions after A689 is closed in both directions

Hartlepool motorists are urged to avoid a key route in and out of town following after it was closed by the emergency services.

Cleveland Police announced at 7pm on Tuesday, October 7, that the A689 was closed in both directions at Wolviston following “an incident”.

The force said in a statement: “The road from the Wolviston village roundabout westbound to the A689/A19 large roundabout is closed as well as the A689 eastbound from Coal Lane to the services.

“Please avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

“Thank you for your co-operation and understanding.”