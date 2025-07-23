The North East has some of the most stunning locations in the whole of the country. From rugged coastlines to rolling hills and iconic castles.

So it should come as no surprise that some of the biggest filmmakers in the world have made the journey to our neck of the woods to make the most of the stunning scenery. It includes huge TV shows as well as iconic film franchises like Marvel and Harry Potter.

We also will take you back through time to see some real classic movies that were also filmed in the North East. It also includes the time one of our airports was used as a stand-in for New York City.

1 . 28 Years Later The long-awaited legacy sequel to 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later is set in and around Northumberland and features many incredible landmarks from across the north east. From the Sycamore Gap (RIP) to the Angel of the North. Filming took place in Lindisfarne, Hexham, Kielder Forest and many more locations around the region.

2 . Vera ITV brought the curtain down on iconic crime drama Vera at the start of 2025. It filmed at many locations across the north east during its 14 years on screen - far too many to list. But places like Newcastle, North and South Shields, Hartlepool and more were used for filming over the years.

3 . Harry Potter movies A new Harry Potter reboot might be in the works, but will it beat the original films? Film crews came to Durham Cathedral to shoot scenes from both Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone as well as Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Did you recognise the landmark in the films?

4 . Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Is there a more famous hat in the world of cinema than the one that sits on the head of Indiana Jones? Harrison Ford's latest outing hit the big screens in 2021 but did you know that they filmed at Bamburgh Castle. Next time you watch the Dial of Destiny, keep your eyes peeled!