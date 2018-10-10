Armed forces charities set to gain from fundraising dinner to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War

A charity event is being held in Hartlepool to mark 100 years since the 1918 Armistice which marked the end of the Great War.

The Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Allan Barclay is inviting people to join him for a special dinner to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 1918 Armistice.

Coun Allan Barclay

Coun Barclay has described it as a 'hugely important anniversary' and says it is 'very fitting that the profits from the event will go to two organisations which do so much to help our Armed Forces community'.

It is being held on Friday, November 9, in the Best Western Grand Hotel in Swainson Street at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

Places are limited to 100 and the dress code is black tie or uniform.

A well as a welcome drink and a three-course meal plus two bottles of wine per table, there will also be entertainment by popular local vintage close harmony trio The Seatones, who will be performing songs from the 1940s to 1960s.

Profits from the event will go to the Mayor’s chosen good causes – the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and Hartlepool Armed Forces Liaison Group.

Councillor Barclay said: “I extend a warm welcome for people to join me at this very special dinner to remember this hugely important anniversary.

"It is very fitting that the profits from the event will go to two organisations which do so much to help our Armed Forces community, past and present.”

Tickets cost £40 per person and must be booked and paid for by Friday 19th October.

To book, or for more information, please contact Karen Mason on 01429 523704 or email: karen.mason@hartlepool.gov.uk