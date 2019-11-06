13 fabulous photos of families enjoying the Seaton Carew fireworks display

The fireworks display at Seaton Carew on Bonfire Night.

It was certainly a night to remember in Hartlepool as the town’s annual fireworks display lit up the skies.

By Debra Fox
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 9:54 am
Updated Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 10:37 am

The free event this year celebrated 50 years since people first landed on the moon and included live music, refreshments and a dazzling display in the skies. Did you and your family go? Take a look at our event pictures and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

1. Light it up

The free event attracts families from across the town.

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. All smiles

Dexter Wilson (4) and Charlotte Stonehouse (7) on the funfair.

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. Live music

Hartlepool Girl band The Dolls on stage at the fireworks.

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. Family fun

A treasured moment at the fireworks display.

Photo: Kevin Brady

