13 fabulous photos of families enjoying the Seaton Carew fireworks display
It was certainly a night to remember in Hartlepool as the town’s annual fireworks display lit up the skies.
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 9:54 am
Updated
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 10:37 am
The free event this year celebrated 50 years since people first landed on the moon and included live music, refreshments and a dazzling display in the skies. Did you and your family go? Take a look at our event pictures and see if you can spot any familiar faces.