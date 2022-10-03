News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
This huge puppet of a sea monster caused waves at Hartlepool Folk Festival.

13 pictures of Hartlepool Folk Festival as community enjoys free music, dance and crafts on historic Headland

Culture fans soaked up the sounds and sights of Hartlepool Folk Festival at the weekend.

By Mark Payne
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 2:02 pm

Top folk performers from all over the country played concerts while there was a rich mix of free workshops, circus skills, performances, puppetry and more to enjoy on Saturday and Sunday.

Much of the entertainment took place in the Borough Hall and in the Town Square on the Headland.

Enjoy this selection of pictures from our photographer who captured some of the best of Saturday’s action.

1. Merry morris dancers

These dancers entertained people in Town Square on Saturday afternoon.

Photo: Tim Richardson

Photo Sales

2. Colourful character

This performer stood out at Hartlepool Folk Festival.

Photo: Tim Richardson

Photo Sales

3. Soaking up the sun and free entertainment

Visitors pulled up a deckchair and enjoyed the folk festival in the late summer sun.

Photo: Tim Richardson

Photo Sales

4. In tune

Aoife Scott performs on stage at Hartlepool Folk Festival.

Photo: Tim Richardson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3