13 pictures of Hartlepool Folk Festival as community enjoys free music, dance and crafts on historic Headland
Culture fans soaked up the sounds and sights of Hartlepool Folk Festival at the weekend.
Top folk performers from all over the country played concerts while there was a rich mix of free workshops, circus skills, performances, puppetry and more to enjoy on Saturday and Sunday.
Much of the entertainment took place in the Borough Hall and in the Town Square on the Headland.
Enjoy this selection of pictures from our photographer who captured some of the best of Saturday’s action.
