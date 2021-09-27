Ed Sheeran adds extra date at Sunderland's Stadium of Light due to high demand - city to host three-night leg of tour

Ed Sheeran has announced he will play a third night at the Stadium of Light as part of his UK tour.

By Ross Robertson
Monday, 27th September 2021, 5:24 pm
Ed Sheeran performs on stage during Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images For Global Citizen)

The global star revealed earlier in September that he will play the home of the Black Cats for two nights on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, 2022 – which will be a Bank Holiday weekend to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Now Thursday June 2 – also a bank holiday – has been added as an extra date on the North East leg of his tour.

A tweet from the Stadium of Light said: “Due to an incredibly popular demand, Ed Sheeran will play a third night at the Stadium of Light on Bank Holiday Thursday 2 June, with tickets on sale from 9am tomorrow.”

Tickets went on sale on Saturday, September 25, for the original two dates.

They are available from the following authorised websites: www.ticketmaster.co.uk / www.seetickets.com / www.eventim.co.uk / www.gigantic.com / www.Myticket.co.uk / www.Axs.com and www.safc.com/concerts/ed-sheeran