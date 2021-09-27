Ed Sheeran adds extra date at Sunderland's Stadium of Light due to high demand - city to host three-night leg of tour
Ed Sheeran has announced he will play a third night at the Stadium of Light as part of his UK tour.
The global star revealed earlier in September that he will play the home of the Black Cats for two nights on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, 2022 – which will be a Bank Holiday weekend to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Now Thursday June 2 – also a bank holiday – has been added as an extra date on the North East leg of his tour.
A tweet from the Stadium of Light said: “Due to an incredibly popular demand, Ed Sheeran will play a third night at the Stadium of Light on Bank Holiday Thursday 2 June, with tickets on sale from 9am tomorrow.”
Tickets went on sale on Saturday, September 25, for the original two dates.
They are available from the following authorised websites: www.ticketmaster.co.uk / www.seetickets.com / www.eventim.co.uk / www.gigantic.com / www.Myticket.co.uk / www.Axs.com and www.safc.com/concerts/ed-sheeran