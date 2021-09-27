Ed Sheeran performs on stage during Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images For Global Citizen)

Now Thursday June 2 – also a bank holiday – has been added as an extra date on the North East leg of his tour.

A tweet from the Stadium of Light said: “Due to an incredibly popular demand, Ed Sheeran will play a third night at the Stadium of Light on Bank Holiday Thursday 2 June, with tickets on sale from 9am tomorrow.”

Tickets went on sale on Saturday, September 25, for the original two dates.