The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will arrive at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, June 19 – with concert-goers excited for a setlist packed to the brim with hits.
If setlists from some of the tour’s previous dates are anything to go by, it looks as though there’s a real treat in store!
But before we delve into what to expect, we asked readers and ticket-holders to shout out the Sir Elton songs that they’d most like to hear live and in person this Sunday.
With such an extensive back catalogue it’s sometimes hard to pick just one favourite, but the global supertstar’s North East fans definitely had a few in mind …
Crocodile Rock was a firm favourite, with reader Jan Mardghum saying she had great memories of it being played on nights out in her younger days.
Meanwhile, there were also shout-outs for Indian Sunset, his Don’t Go Breaking My Heart duet with Kiki Dee, Bennie and the Jets and, of course, Rocket Man.
Helen Bell added: “Seen him before live and the show was amazing. Can't wait.”
According to Setlist FM, the following songs have been played at Sir Elton’s shows in Norwich in Paris over the last seven days.
Fingers crossed some of your favourites are included!
Main set:
Bennie and the Jets
Philadelphia Freedom
I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues
Border Song
Tiny Dancer
Have Mercy on the Criminal
Rocket Man
Take Me to the Pilot
Someone Saved My Life Tonight
Levon
Candle in the Wind
Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding
Burn Down the Mission
Sad Songs (Say So Much)
Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word
Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me
The B***h Is Back
I'm Still Standing
Crocodile Rock
Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting
Encore:
Cold Heart
Your Song
Goodbye Yellow Brick Road