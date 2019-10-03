Find out where you can enjoy Halloween events in Hartlepool for families
Libraries and community hubs in Hartlepool have lined up a series of Halloween and supernatural-themed event keep youngsters happy over the half term holidays.
Many of the events are free and some must be booked in advance. Children under eight must be accompanied by an adult.
Donna Stone, Hartlepool Borough Council’s community hubs outreach and engagement co-ordinator, said: “People shouldn’t be spooked wondering how they’ll keep your youngsters entertained. There are some great activities lined up this half term.”
The full line-up is:
Community Hub Central at Central Library, York Road – (01429) 272905
Monday October 28 – Stories and Rhymes for the under fives (10.30am-11.30am).
Tuesday October 29 – Parent and Toddler Group (10.30am-noon. £2.50 per child): Stories and Rhymes for the under fives (1.30pm-2.30pm).
Wednesday October 30 – Halloween Drop-in Activity Morning. Suitable for children of any age (10am-11.30am. £1 per child): Baby Babble for the under twos (1.30pm-2.30pm).
Thursday October 31 – Stories and Rhymes for the under fives (10.30am-11.30am): Children’s Halloween Party. Fancy dress optional. For the under eights. (1pm-2.30pm. £3 per child. Booking essential)
Headland Library, Middlegate – (01429) 268169
Tuesday October 29 – Spooky Halloween craft session, for over fours. (10.30am-11.30am. £1 per child. Booking essential)
Friday November 1 – Stories and Rhymes for the under fives. (10.30am-11.30am)
Community Hub South, Wynyard Road – (01429) 272835
Monday October 25 - Stories and Rhymes for the under fives (2pm-3pm)
Wednesday October 30 - Half term Halloween fun crafts, for over fours (10.30am-11.30am. Booking essential)
Seaton Carew Library, Station Lane – (01429) 269808
Tuesday October 29 – Stories and Rhymes for the under fives (2pm-3pm)
Thursday October 31 – Cats, bats and fireworks - drop-in craft session for children of all ages. (10.30am-11.30am. £1 per child)
Throston Grange Library, Glamorgan Grove – (01429) 263199
Monday October 28 – Stories and Rhymes for the under fives. (10.30am-11.30am)
Wednesday October 30 - Sing and Sign for the under threes. (10.30am-11.30am)
Thursday October 31 _ Spooky Rumpus craft session for ages 5-12. (2.30pm-3.30pm. £1 per child. Booking essential)
Community Hub North, Miers Avenue – (01429) 271294
Friday, November 1 – Half term activity morning for children of any age. (10am-noon): Stories and Rhymes for under fives (1.30pm-2pm)