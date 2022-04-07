Hartlepool band release new music to raise funds for town food bank

Hartlepool based band NEEB have released their new song Time Is Elastic with all profits are set to be donated to Hartlepool Foodbank.

The jazz fusion single was created over February and March this year in collaboration with local songwriter and singer Vicky Jackson, who has been friends with the members of the band for years.

NEEB have performed at the main stage of the Glastonbury Festival in 2000 and at other venues such as The Studio, in Hartlepool.

The four-piece band plays electronic rock fusion and consists of Mark Lloyd on the drums, Tony Waite playing bass and Mark Hand and Andy Wain on the keyboard.

Time Is Elastic is available to listen and purchase on NEEB's BandCamp platform.

The band have promised a lot of new music in the future.

To contact Hartlepool Foodbank, first call (01429) 284284 to speak to Hartlepool Borough Council’s welfare helpline.

