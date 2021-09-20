Hartlepool Male Voice Choir are Glad To Be Back with annual festive show

Tickets have gone on sale for the return of a popular festive concert.

By Mark Payne
Monday, 20th September 2021, 4:44 pm
Updated Monday, 20th September 2021, 4:44 pm
Hartlepool Male Voice Choir and musical director David Gibson (front).

Hartlepool Male Voice Choir are looking forward to performing their annual Christmas Concert which had to cancelled last year due to Covid.

This year’s show called Glad To Be Back will take place at its usual venue of Hartlepool Borough Hall on Friday, December 3.

It starts at 7pm and all tickets cost £10.

Proceeds from the concert will be presented to nominated local charities later.

Everyone is welcome to attend to enjoy some seasonal songs from the choir led by musical director David Gibson.

A raffle will also take place.

Tickets can be obtained from any members of the choir or by contacting secretary Mick Waller on (01429) 423063 or chairman Duncan Graham on (01429) 296945.

Unfortunately, the choir has had to cancel their planned celebrity concert with The X Factor finalists G4.

It is due to a combination of Covid and venue availability.

