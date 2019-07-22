Hartlepool's Waterfront Festival 2019 in 17 pictures
One thing's for sure: Hartlepool's second Waterfront Festival made a big splash.
By The Newsroom
Monday, 22 July, 2019, 12:07
Boasting the chance try out open water swimming and stand up paddle boarding, with live performances including singing, poetry, brass and folk music and cabaret, plus a myriad of workshops including filmmaking and proggy matt meaking, and concluding with a theatre show featuring a 25ft puppet, the weekend was a real extravaganza. Here’s a selection of photos from the fabulous event.