Families having a great time at the Hartlepool Waterfront Festival 2019 on Sunday, July 21.

Hartlepool's Waterfront Festival 2019 in 17 pictures

One thing's for sure: Hartlepool's second Waterfront Festival made a big splash.

Monday, 22 July, 2019, 12:07

Boasting the chance try out open water swimming and stand up paddle boarding, with live performances including singing, poetry, brass and folk music and cabaret, plus a myriad of workshops including filmmaking and proggy matt meaking, and concluding with a theatre show featuring a 25ft puppet, the weekend was a real extravaganza. Here’s a selection of photos from the fabulous event.

1. Fun for all the family

Youngsters at the Hartlepool Waterfront Festival 2019 on Sunday, July 22

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. Singing star

Michael Rice on stage at the Hartlepool Waterfront Festival 2019 on Saturday, July 20

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. Having a great time

The Hartlepool Waterfront Festival 2019 on Saturday, July 20.

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. Live performances

Kay Greyson at the Hartlepool Waterfront Festival 2019 on Sunday, July 21.

Photo: Kevin Brady

