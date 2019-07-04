Last year's Kubix Festival at Herrington Country Park

Friday, July 5, will see performances from the likes of 5ive, S Club, Whigfield and Artful Dodger. On Saturday, July 6, The Stranglers, Echo and the Bunnymen, Peter Hook and the Light and Black Grape are among those on the bill.

Here are the key things you need to know if you’re planning to go to enjoy a weekend of live music.

Fans enjoying last year's Kubix Festival at Herrington Country Park.

*Tickets: Priced from £32 per day and £55 for the weekend, plus shuttle bus tickets, available here.

*Timings: The gates to the event will open at 4pm on the Friday, July 5, and 11am on the Saturday, July 6. The event will finish around 10.45pm on each day. Act timings here.

*What you can take in: Each attendee can bring a small bottle of water or soft drink up to 500ml, if it remains sealed as bought. Free drinking water will be available throughout the festival, so you can bring an empty reusable plastic or aluminium bottle to the event for water refills. Personal picnics are also permitted into the event, upon arrival, (no large rucksacks, metal/glass utensils or cool boxes, for safety and security reasons) but further take away food cannot be brought in during the event.

*Dietary requirements: Anyone with specific dietary requirements is asked to inform organisers in advance.

*Alcohol: Alcohol cannot be brought into the event. There will be bars on site.

*Food: There will be a wide choice of caterers on site.

*Are children allowed?: The event is family friendly and children of all ages are welcome. Junior tickets allow access, at a reduced price, for children aged 15 and under, provided they are accompanied by a responsible adult over the age of 18. Children five and under are free and do not require a ticket.

*Parking: There is a large car park within Herrington Country Park which will be manned by stewards. Parking is free. If you have a VIP ticket, you will have access to a further car park right at the door of the event, included in the price of your VIP ticket.

*Shuttle buses: Pick up points are as follows:

Friday

14.05 Middlesbrough, Bus Stop outside Domino's Pizza, Linthorpe Road, TS1 3RB

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

14.45 Hartlepool, The National Museum Royal Navy Hartlepool, Jackson Dock, Maritime Avenue, Hartlepool, TS24 0XZ - Coach Park

14.55 Newcastle, Bewick Street & 15.15 Gateshead, Bus Stop at bottom of Jackson Street (High Street end) outside The Metropole

15.00 Durham, Sutton Street bus stop opposite Domino’s

15.15 Sunderland, Cowan Terrace (adjacent to Park Lane Interchange)

14.15 Darlington, Outside Dolphin Centre

Saturday

09.35 Middlesbrough, Bus Stop outside Domino's Pizza, Linthorpe Road, TS1 3RB

10.15 Hartlepool, The National Museum Royal Navy Hartlepool, Jackson Dock, Maritime Avenue, Hartlepool, TS24 0XZ - Coach Park

10.25 Newcastle, Bewick Street & 10.45 Gateshead, Bus Stop at bottom of Jackson Street (High Street end) outside The Metropole

10.30 Durham, Sutton Street bus stop opposite Domino’s

10.45 Sunderland, Cowan Terrace (adjacent to Park Lane Interchange)

09.45 Darlington, Outside Dolphin Centre