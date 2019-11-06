The superhero action show, produced by Feld Entertainment, will feature Spider-Man, the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy in a spectacle you will not want to miss.

At Newcastle’s Utilita Arena from Thursday, November 21 until Sunday, November 24 the production will feature stunts, martial arts, special effects and pyrotechnics to a create a truly spectacular show.

The story will follow our heroes on a crusade to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into the wrong hands – so prepare to see some villains onstage too.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Juliette Feld, the show’s producer, said: ““Our tremendously talented creative team and a nearly super human cast have created a show that brings Marvel to life.

“The show creates an experience that immerses families in non-stop action, creating movie-style thrills and jaw-dropping stunts that showcase the powers of your favourite Super Heroes right before your eyes.”

Guests at the show will spot Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther, Nebula and Loki among the characters taking part in the action.

Ailsa Oliver, general manager at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena, has spoken of the buzz around the show making its debut in the region, and added: “This really is a production like nothing we’ve seen before at the Utilita Arena with cutting-edge special effects, aerial stunts and video projection in a truly thrilling adventure.”

Marvel Universe Live is coming to Newcastle.

Captain America lands in Gateshead for Marvel Universe Live.

The show in action! Picture: Geo Rittenmyer.