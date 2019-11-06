Prepare for superhero action as Marvel Universe show gets ready for North East debut
Get ready for a show filled with action, thrills and drama; Marvel Universe LIVE! is coming to the North East to wow audiences of all ages.
The superhero action show, produced by Feld Entertainment, will feature Spider-Man, the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy in a spectacle you will not want to miss.
At Newcastle’s Utilita Arena from Thursday, November 21 until Sunday, November 24 the production will feature stunts, martial arts, special effects and pyrotechnics to a create a truly spectacular show.
The story will follow our heroes on a crusade to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into the wrong hands – so prepare to see some villains onstage too.
Juliette Feld, the show’s producer, said: ““Our tremendously talented creative team and a nearly super human cast have created a show that brings Marvel to life.
“The show creates an experience that immerses families in non-stop action, creating movie-style thrills and jaw-dropping stunts that showcase the powers of your favourite Super Heroes right before your eyes.”
Guests at the show will spot Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther, Nebula and Loki among the characters taking part in the action.
Ailsa Oliver, general manager at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena, has spoken of the buzz around the show making its debut in the region, and added: “This really is a production like nothing we’ve seen before at the Utilita Arena with cutting-edge special effects, aerial stunts and video projection in a truly thrilling adventure.”