Slipknot announce North East date as part of mammoth world tour for new album We Are Not Your Kind
American heavy metal band Slipknot will return to Newcastle in 2020 as part of a world tour for their sixth studio album.
We Are Not Your Kind was released earlier this month to huge critical acclaim - and Slipknot will launch the European and UK leg of the tour in January.
The group will play Newcastle's Utilitia Arena on Friday, January 17 with support from special guests Behemoth.
Slipknot's Newcastle date comes five years on from their last visit in 2015, hot on the heels of fifth album .5: The Gray Chapter.
This was the band's first release following the tragic death of bassist Paul Gray in 2010.
Slipknot formed in Iowa in the 1990s.
Tickets for the We Are Not Your Kind world tour, which also features UK dates in Birmingham, Cardiff, Dublin, Manchester, Nottingham, Sheffield and London, will go onsale on Friday, August 30 at 9am.