Smooth and Turrell kick off 2025 with hometown show at Newcastle’s Newgate Social.

The North East's very own funk and soul powerhouses, Smoove & Turrell, are set to ignite their hometown with a a performance at Newgate Social on Friday, 21st February 2025.

This will be their first Newcastle show of the year, making it a must-see event for fans and music lovers alike. With support from Sunderland’s rising art-pop group Swindled, the night promises to be a high-energy celebration of North East talent.

Bringing their renowned Red Ellen Tour to Newcastle, Smoove & Turrell will treat fans to a night of old-school classics, fresh beats, and brand-new tracks. Known for their raw energy and infectious grooves, the duo’s live shows are legendary, making this a spectacular way to kick off 2025.

Reflecting on the upcoming gig, Smoove said: “There’s nothing quite like playing a hometown show, and we couldn’t think of a better way to start the year than with the incredible Newcastle crowd. The energy here is unmatched, and it’s going to be amazing to share the stage at Newgate Social with our friends and fans.”

Fans can expect a setlist packed with fan favourites and highlights from the duo’s incredible career, spanning over 15 years. From their breakout debut album Antique Soul to their chart-topping Stratos Bleu, Smoove & Turrell’s music is a celebration of the best of funk, soul, and dance.

Adding to the night’s excitement, Swindled, the Sunderland quintet with a knack for Beatles-inspired harmonies and raw, art-pop talent, will open the evening. Their debut EP, Counting Sheep, has been making waves, and this is a chance to see them in their element.

Nestled in the heart of Newcastle’s city centre, Newgate Social is Newcastle’s freshest grassroots music venue and it has recently donated £1,000 from ticket proceeds to help the beleaguered Bunker venue in Sunderland in an act of solidarity.

Located inside The Gate and steeped in the city’s rich musical heritage, Newgate Social is quickly becoming the go-to spot for discovering the best underground and local talent. From its inclusive vibe to its dedication to showcasing cutting-edge music, the venue is the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable night.

Hailing from the post-millennium North East, Smoove & Turrell’s journey began with a shared passion for soul music. Their first single, the now-classic I Can’t Give You Up, was recorded in a makeshift studio with a Hammond organ jammed into a utility room. Since then, they’ve gone on to conquer national and international stages, earning accolades from the likes of BBC Radio 2, 6 Music, and tastemaker Craig Charles.

With hits such as Crown Posada, Mount Pleasant, and Solid Brass – 10 Years of Northern Funk, the band has stayed true to their roots, weaving socially conscious lyrics with dancefloor euphoria. Their music not only reflects their love for the North East but also their commitment to spreading feel-good vibes far and wide.

Event Details

- Date: Friday, 21st February 2025

- Venue: Newgate Social, Unit 5, The Gate, Newgate Street, Newcastle upon Tyne

- Time: Doors open at 7:00 PM

- Tickets: £17 plus booking fee (Strictly over 18s)

For tickets and more information, visit: