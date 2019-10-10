What's on when at Seaton Carew's annual fireworks spectacular
With just weeks to wait until Bonfire Night, Hartlepool families are being urged to show their support for the annual fireworks spectacular at Seaton Carew.
Hartlepool Borough Council has pledged that the free event will be “out of this world”. Space exploration the theme of this year’s display on Tuesday, November 5.
The event will celebrate 50 years since the first moon landing, and further details have now been released about the running order.
Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher, Chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Regeneration Services Committee, has promised an action-packed night, recognising one of the greatest milestones in history.
He added: “We’ll be remembering that epic achievement and celebrating the wonder and mystery of space with a sparkling fireworks display and some fun-packed musical entertainment for all the family – and it’s all free!”
Here is what you need to know:
4pm: The event will begin at the Clock Tower
5pm: A fantastic line-up of music performances
6.30pm: The start of the fireworks display, with the countdown from the Apollo 11 take-off
Are there any roads closed?
The council has confirmed that, as in previous years, The Front at Seaton Carew will be closed to traffic between the Station Lane and Elizabeth Way junctions between 6.15pm and 7.15pm.
Following the fireworks display, vehicles will be stopped from turning into Station Lane from The Front in a bid to ease congestion in the area.
It has also been confirmed that a free park-and-ride service will be put on by the council for the event, with details expected to be released closer to Bonfire Night.