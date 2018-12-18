Are you the next young 'artist to watch': Northern College of Art launches Instagram competition

Budding young artists and designers are being urged to join in a competition to find the stars of the future.

The Northern School of Art, which has a campus in Hartlepool and Middlesbrough, is on the lookout for the next young northern ‘artist to watch’.

The School’s UAL Foundation Diploma in Art & Design course is asking budding artists, creators, designers and makers aged from 11 to 18 to share an image on Instagram of a piece of their work with a short caption, using the hashtag #TheNorthernArtPrize

The successful shortlist of candidates will be invited to exhibit their work at the school’s prestigious summer show, with the overall winner receiving an extra cash prize of £150.

The competition runs until the January 13 next year. Submissions are open to northern-based artists aged 11 to 18 years old and a wide range of artistic mediums are welcome.

This competition is run by the Foundation Diploma at The Northern School of Art’s campus at Green Lane, Middlesbrough which offers an exciting and confidence building, year-long course that is free for under 19s.

Designed to help creative students discover their arts discipline, it equips students with the skills and standard to apply and thrive at degree level.

Students on Foundation initially work across all areas: fashion, textiles, graphics, illustration, photography and fine art before specialising for the rest of the course on the subject of their choice.

Work is characterised by innovative thinking, strong drawing, celebration of experimentation and individualism.

Foundation programme staff are looking for a diversity of work to be submitted for #TheNorthernArtPrize to reflect the individualism of the course: from the weird and wonderful, to the intricate and the beautiful.

To enter, young artists aged from 11 to 18 simply have to upload a photo of their work to their public Instagram feed, using the hashtag #TheNorthernArtPrize by January 13 next year.

Submitted work must be the entrant’s own and be unique. (Work will not be considered if it is not the entrant’s own.)

The UAL Foundation Diploma in Art & Design course is one of a number of college level creative courses offered by The Northern School of Art.

Further details are available at www.northernart.ac.uk or visit one of the school’s college level open days at its Green Lane, Middlesbrough campus which take place on Saturday, January 19, Monday, February 18, Tuesday, April 2, and Saturday, June 15, 2019.