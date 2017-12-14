Celebrity line-up revealed for Strictly Come Dancing live shows

The Strictly Come Dancing stars who will be wowing live audiences on a UK arena tour have been revealed.

Seven couples from the hit BBC TV show, which reaches its climax this weekend, will be performing on the live tour, which visits the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle from January 23 and 24 next year.

The celebrity dancers and professional partners who will be taking part were today confirmed as:

:: Gemma Atkinson & Aljaž Skorjanec

:: Alexandra Burke & Gorka Marquez

:: Susan Calman & Kevin Clifton

The celebs taking part include, from left, Debbie McGee, Davood Ghadami and Alexandra Burke.

:: Davood Ghadami & Nadiya Bychkova

:: Joe McFadden & Katya Jones

:: Debbie McGee & Giovanni Pernice

:: Jonnie Peacock & Oti Mabuse

They will be joined by a judging panel comprising Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli and Darcey Bussell.

To round off the sparkling line-up, the tour will be hosted by reigning Strictly Champion Ore Oduba.

They will all be joined by more Strictly professional dancers, the Strictly singers and the Strictly live band.

EastEnders heartthrob Davood Ghadami said: “Being on Strictly has been such a blast. The training has been stricter than my gym regime, so I am excited to keep it up on the road and can't wait to perform in the huge arenas all over the country.”

TV personaility Debbie McGee added: “I don’t think I’ve ever been so fit in my life! This whole experience has been incredible and I can’t wait to get my dancing shoes back on for the 2018 tour.”

Actress and radio presenter Gemma Atkinson said: “Aljaž has really put me through my paces over the last few months, physically, mentally and creatively, so I'm thrilled we are being paired again for the Strictly tour! Come on the North!”

Tickets are available online, from the booking hotline number 0844 493 6666 or in person from the Metro Radio Arena Box Office.