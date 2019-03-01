Dust off your dancing shoes for 1940s-inspired toe-tapping tea dance in Hartlepool

Dance-lovers can step back to the 1940s for a special event being held at a Hartlepool shopping centre.

Hartlepool dancing enthusiasts are being treated to a toe-tapping 1940s-inspired tea dance at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre and dust off their dancing shoes and sashay their way around the centre.

Taking place on Thursday, March 28 and Friday, March 29 at noon, 1.30pm and 3pm, shoppers will be able to join tea-dancing professionals in Central Square.

In true tea-dance style, people will be able to enjoy the rhythmic rumba, the jumping jive and traditional tap all set to an array of music classics spanning the 1940s era.

And, no tea dance is complete without the accompaniment of afternoon tea. All participants will receive a voucher for a free, thirst-quenching cup of tea and a slice of mouth-watering cake at Middleton Grange’s Galleries Café to replenish the energy levels.

Mark Rycraft, Middleton Grange Shopping Centre manager, said: “We are really looking forward to hosting our very first tea dance at the centre.

"There are many Hartlepool residents who have a passion for dance, and we thought this would really appeal to not only the more senior members of our community but younger generations who are discovering this wonderful period of music.

“For those who are perhaps a little less confident and would like to improve their moves, we have brought in three pros who will be on-hand to help and guide individuals through the various steps.

"This is an opportunity to not only bring shoppers together with a shared interest, but the health benefits to slipping on your dance shoes and taking part in the sessions are huge, so it really is a win-win for all.”

For more information on Middleton Grange Shopping Centre’s 1940s-inspired tea dance and all its events, please visit www.middleton-grange.co.uk.