Hartlepool artist Stuart Langley in demand again with latest work that nods to Teesside steel furnace

An in-demand Hartlepool artist has been commissioned to create a new piece of work in tribute to a forward thinking Teesside research facility.

Stuart Langley, who created the Waves sculpture at Seaton Carew, was asked by The Materials Processing Institute in Middlesbrough to come up with a unique artwork.

Liquid Fire by Stuart Langley

The Institute is a research and innovation centre serving organisations that work in advanced materials, low carbon energy and the circular economy (getting the absolute most out of products, parts and materials).

Stuart visited the Institute where he saw first-hand its steel furnace in action during a melt.

He aimed to produce an artwork which acknowledges the only steel furnace on Teesside and augments the sense of magic associated with both neon and the on-site electric arc melting facilities.

The result, titled Liquid Fire, refers to the pouring of molten alloy mixtures and is the term used to describe the spread of coloured light from early neon signage.

Standing at his Waves sculpture at Seaton Reach is artist Stuart Langley. Picture by FRANK REID

It also features the outline of the Institute’s crest, in clear glass filled with argon gas and a drop of mercury, which mix with the colour saturated background to express the potential to be found in combining raw materials.

The Institute commissioned the artwork as part of its ethical mission which includes making a difference in the local community through economic development, education and art.

Chris McDonald, chief executive of the Materials Processing Institute, said: “Commissioning this artwork Liquid Fire is a demonstration of our commitment as a community here at the Institute, to our local community.

“Our societal and ethical mission here in economic development, education and art, is to make a difference in our local community.

“This mission is not just for the good times, but is a sincerely held and deep commitment for the long term and one which we will deliver in partnership with our friends in the Tees Valley Combined Authority, Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council and South Tees Development Corporation.”