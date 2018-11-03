Hartlepool fashion designer Scott Henshall flies flag for England with patriotic MMA kit design

Hartlepool fashion designer Scott Henshall is looking to pack a punch in his first collaboration in six years.

The former I’m a Celebrity star, who grew up in Dalton Piercy and has dressed the likes of Kate Moss, Paris Hilton and Kylie Minogue, has designed and produced the kit for the English MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) team.

Celebrity Big Brother star Jess Impiazzi models the England MMA team kit.

Scott’s bold and graphic designs for the kit use the St George flag and a roaring lion’s head, as a tribute to England’s strong performance at the World Cup in the summer.

The national team will wear the striking kit when they compete at the IMMAF World Championships, hosted by the Bahraini Royal Family, in Bahrain.

Scott said: “I was really excited to collaborate on something that’s the complete opposite to what I usually do, luxury fashion.

“It was an honour to be able to represent my country with these designs.

“It will strengthen the team’s identity as they fly the flag for the country.

“England did incredibly well at the World Cup and will do the same at the IMMAF World Championships in Bahrain.”

Scott enlisted the help of Celebrity Big Brother star Jess Impiazzi to model the kits in series of campaign shots.

Mixed martial arts uses using techniques from other combat sports and martial arts and has become one of the fastest growing sports in the world.

After graduating from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, Scott started his own design business in Hartlepool before finding fame in the world of fashion.

In 2000, at 20 he became the youngest ever Creative Director of a luxury fashion house by joining Mulberry.

He has dressed Madonna, Bruce Willis, Kylie Minogue, Victoria Beckham and Naomi Campbell, among many others, and his collections have been stocked at some of the world’s most prestigious stores from Harrods to Harvey Nichols.

In 2006, he entered the jungle for I’m A Celebrity Get Me out of Here along with stars including the late David Gest, Jason Donovan, and former Busted singer Matt Willis.

