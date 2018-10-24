School pupils show they have something to cheer about

Pupils from a County Durham school have been out and about showing off their talents.

The cheerleading squad from Shotton Hall Academy at Peterlee performed at the recent Leadership and Volunteering Awards at The Durham Centre in Belmont.

The team performed a fantastic routine to the song Jai Ho, as featured in the film Slumdog Millionaire, before squad members Eve Race and Ashleigh Armstrong wowed with their solo performances.

The guest speaker at the event was Olympic and Commonwealth winning gymnast Craig Heap, who has been an inspiration to the squad.

He also took time out to chat to the team.

The evening was an amazing experience which will be remembered by everyone involved.