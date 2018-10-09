Seaton micropub’s shutters become canvas for shipwreck’s story

A seaside pub has turned its plain grey shutters into a work of art.

Seaton Carew micro pub The 9 Anchors enlisted artist David Earl to depict a schooner that was shipwrecked near Seaton over 80 years ago, on the front of the building.

Lorna Hogan in front of the pub's window depicting the nine rescued sailors.

The pub’s name and decor is inspired by the Danish schooner Doris which ran aground at North Gare in 1930.

Its nine sailors were all rescued safely.

Peter Charlton who owns The 9 Anchors said: “I’ve got quite an artistic imagination and believe if you put a bit of artwork on your business it shows a bit of attitude and appreciation of the place and the area.

“If an area has got history I always think it is a good thing to keep that alive.

“We have done that by putting the history of the Doris on the shutters.”

And Peter, who has used David at his second bar the Alitheo in Norton, is delighted with the result.

“The guy’s just a natural talent,” he said. “He always puts whatever’s in my mind into reality.”

The Doris is said to have ran aground at North Gare after getting into trouble near Longscar rocks and dragging its anchors in a storm.

The crew were rescued by the lifeboat and the stern part of the schooner washed up a few miles south and became fast in the sands.

Today the wreck is still there buried beneath the sand.

David created the artwork in just four hours using an airbrush.

The 9 Anchors manager Lorna Hogan said the response from customers and the wider community has been very positive.

She said: “We have had a lot of really positive feedback from it.

“People are really excited about it. We actually don’t want to open the shutters now but it’s our only way in.

“I think it’s a good thing for Seaton having a fantastic bit of art. I just think it brightens up Seaton.”

The Doris’s nine rescued sailors are also depicted on the window of the micropub which opened on The Front in April of last year.

During a seven-month refurbishment of the building Peter worked with another artist, Paul Beard, to create its unique look using driftwood and reclaimed wood in the fixtures and fittings.

Peter added: “I have always really appreciated Seaton Carew from visiting with my children. It’s a lovely area and the residents have been very supportive of the bar.”