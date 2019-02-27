BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend in Middlesbrough: Miley Cyrus, Little Mix and 1975 confirmed for festival line-up

A full programme of chart-topping stars are coming to the North East as part of a huge annual music festival.

This year's BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend will take place in Middlesbrough.

The announcement was made by Breakfast Show presenter Greg James live on his show this morning.

The festival's first acts have also been revealed - with The 1975 and Miley Cyrus announced as headliners.

Little Mix, Mabel, Khalid and Zara Larsson will also perform, and the station has teased that more acts are yet to be announced.

Radio 1's Big Weekend will be held at Middlesbrough's Stewart Park on May 25 and 26.

Cleveland Police were straight in on the action on Twitter, urging its followers to "get the Parmos on" as the announcement was made.

Dave Budd, Mayor of Middlesbrough says: “The announcement that the 2019 Radio 1 Big Weekend is coming to Stewart Park is a major coup for Middlesbrough - this really promises to be a Brilliantly Boro Big Weekend and we look forward to welcoming the world to Middlesbrough.”

Previous years have seen the festival head to Hull, Exeter, Norwich and Glasgow, and featured performances from Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith.

The full line-up and ticketing information will be announced on Radio 1 in the coming weeks.

Greg James added: “The listeners are the most important thing about Radio 1 and we think they’re brilliant

" Without them, we’d just be a collection of weirdos talking to ourselves in a room so we like to say thanks by pulling in some of the world’s biggest artists to do an enormous music festival for them.

"We traditionally take Big Weekend to a part of the UK that doesn’t normally get these sorts of events and I can’t wait to take some of the best acts on the planet to Middlesbrough."