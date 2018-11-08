Bells are set to ring out across Hartlepool to commemorate 100 years of the First World War Armistice

Bell ringers in Hartlepool are set to make some noise as the town marks 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Hartlepool’s bell ringers are going to be particularly busy on 11th November, Remembrance Sunday, as it is also the 100th anniversary of the Armistice that ended the First World War in 1918.

Andrew Frost.

Over the last four years Hartlepool has rung bells to commemorate the 100th anniversaries of bell ringers from the town who were killed during the war but this Sunday's event is being especially marked not only by remembrance of all those who have died in wars and conflicts but also to celebrate the armistice.

Around the World bells will be rung at 12.30pm local time in a celebration called “Ringing Remembers” and Hartlepool will join in with this.

RELATED CONTENT: Armistice 100: Remembering our fallen soldiers in Hartlepool's Roll of Honour.

Over the last year in the UK there has been an active campaign to recruit bell ringers.

At least 1,400 were killed during the First World War and more than that number have started ringing in 2018 as a symbol of regeneration.

Andrew Frost, Tower Captain at St Aidan’s Church and Secretary of the Hartlepool Ringers told the Mail that every ringer in the town will be involved at some time during the day so that as many bells as possible can be rung at the same time.

He said: “We all feel privileged to be taking part, to be remembering those from Hartlepool who died in The Great War and later conflicts, but also participating with the rest of the world to mark the centenary of the armistice”.

Andrew says the bells will be rung at several Hartlepool churches on Sunday as follows:

* Bells rung half muffled for remembrance: St Oswald’s Church 9am to 9.30am; At Stranton Church and St Aidan’s Church 9.45am to 10.30am; At the Christ Church Art Gallery and Tourist Information Centre from 10am to 10.45am;

* Bells will be rung unmuffled in celebration as part of “Ringing Remembers” at Stranton and St Aidan’s between 12.30pm and 1pm;

* Then, to coincide with Hartlepool Borough Council’s celebrations, the bells at St Oswald’s, Stranton and St Aidan’s will ring out from 7pm to 7.30pm.

Andrew added: "If you hear the bells, please reflect on the sacrifice of so many people from Hartlepool who gave their lives for their country."

As part of events being held by various organisations around the town, Hartlepool Borough Council will be hosting its two annual Remembrance Sunday services at 11am – one in Victory Square in the town centre and the other at the Headland War Memorial in Redheugh Gardens.

There will also be events, at Seaton Carew and on the Headland, that will see the beacons lit, as well as the sounding of the last post, readings of ‘A Cry For Peace Around The World’, singing of the National Anthem and presentations of military standards.

For full timings of event click here.

